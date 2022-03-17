Hive Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Hive has a total market cap of $368.56 million and approximately $35.93 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002232 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000525 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004088 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000205 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 405,200,550 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

