Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LafargeHolcim Limited is involved in building materials industry. The Company’s operating segment consists of Cement, Aggregates, Other construction materials and services and Corporate. Cement segment is involved in the development of cement and comprises cementitious materials. Aggregates business segment includes crushed stone, gravel and sand. Other construction materials and services segment comprises ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, construction and paving, and trading as well as environmental services, including waste management. Corporate segment is engaged in holding activities and general management. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa and Middle East regions. LafargeHolcim Limited, formerly known as Holcim Ltd, is headquartered in Jona, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

