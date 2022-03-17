Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.67

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.67 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 3302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

HLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at $130,547,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at $51,781,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,392,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Holley during the third quarter valued at $19,093,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Holley by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,650 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

