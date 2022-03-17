Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.
Shares of HEP opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $23.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $651,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 380,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $330,000.
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
