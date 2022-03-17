Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.14. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 35,694 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.51%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
