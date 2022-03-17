Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.14. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 35,694 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

