Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Home Plate Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPLT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $19,147,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $13,941,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,573,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,573,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,716,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Plate Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HPLT stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Home Plate Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.19.

Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Home Plate Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Plate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Plate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.