Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.75

About Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacturing of nanotechnology, heat transfer, wireless connectivity and material sciences products. Its products include cables, connectors, and personal computer components. The company was founded by Terry Gou on February 20, 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei, Taiwan.

