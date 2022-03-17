Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $422,242,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $543,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,245,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after acquiring an additional 236,124 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

