Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 952.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 952.50 ($12.39).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWDN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.24) to GBX 940 ($12.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.24) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.35) to GBX 1,050 ($13.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.66) per share, with a total value of £24,846 ($32,309.49). In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,085 shares of company stock worth $2,529,342.

Shares of HWDN stock traded up GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 809.20 ($10.52). 1,451,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 797.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 871.97. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 723 ($9.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 985.80 ($12.82). The company has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

