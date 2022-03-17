HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.180-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.080 EPS.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.81. 16,783,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in HP by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 62,561 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

