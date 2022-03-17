HP (NYSE:HPQ) Trading Down 4.6%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.74 and last traded at $34.17. Approximately 611,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,467,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in HP by 65.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

