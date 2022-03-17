H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $286.81

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.81 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 311 ($4.04). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 299 ($3.89), with a volume of 187,998 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 291.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 286.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.81 million and a PE ratio of 19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

