Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Update

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $441.34. The company had a trading volume of 66,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.19 and a 200 day moving average of $425.69. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 885.7% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.