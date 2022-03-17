Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,181,000 after purchasing an additional 90,724 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII opened at $194.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.