Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,256,371 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 154,975 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

