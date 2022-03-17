Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 7,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 48,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Hurricane Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRCXF)

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

