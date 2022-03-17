HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 84.72% and a negative return on equity of 258.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

HYRE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,596. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HYRE shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HyreCar by 419.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HyreCar by 676.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of HyreCar by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HyreCar by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

