Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00.
About Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyundai Motor (HYMLF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.