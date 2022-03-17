I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Up 8.5%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 14,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 869,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in I-Mab by 32.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

