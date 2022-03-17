I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Up 8.5%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 14,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 869,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.66.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.98.
I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
