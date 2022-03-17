Ian Jacobs Buys 114,100 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) Director Ian Jacobs purchased 114,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $54,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs purchased 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.25.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs purchased 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.
  • On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.
  • On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.