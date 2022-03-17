Ian Jacobs Buys 114,100 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs purchased 114,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $54,768.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs purchased 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs purchased 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.18 million, a PE ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

