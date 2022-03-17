IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $269,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,191,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,973 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $9.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,077,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,344. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

