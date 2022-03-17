IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after purchasing an additional 511,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after purchasing an additional 278,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded up $11.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $340.76. 3,468,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,518,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

