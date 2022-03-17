IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 1.8% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

EBAY stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,561,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

