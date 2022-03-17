IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,590 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $95.80. 8,813,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,007,167. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

