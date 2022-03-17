IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,693 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,428 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $13.99 on Thursday, hitting $326.60. The company had a trading volume of 905,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.26. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.79 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

