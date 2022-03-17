IBM Retirement Fund Sells 21,067 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 42,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 83,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,638,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,762,500. The firm has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $196.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average of $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

