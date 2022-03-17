IBM Retirement Fund Sells 6,085 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,758 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $847,620,000 after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,588,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

