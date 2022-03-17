IBM Retirement Fund Sells 9,062 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $38.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $840.23. 27,938,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,104,689. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $906.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $932.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $843.81 billion, a PE ratio of 171.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,437 shares of company stock worth $603,465,070. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

