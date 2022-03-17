IBM Retirement Fund Sells 9,841 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 431,173 shares of company stock worth $114,549,164 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $276.44. 3,148,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $263.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

