ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) PT Raised to $11.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

ICL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of ICL stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,069,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after buying an additional 269,701 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the period.

ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.