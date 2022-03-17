ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.550-$11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.93 billion.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $235.97. The company had a trading volume of 651,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. ICON Public has a one year low of $179.62 and a one year high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.38.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.