Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 102,175 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI opened at $40.69 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,600.00.

About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.