IFP Advisors Inc Invests $28,000 in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New York City REIT by 28.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in New York City REIT by 34.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New York City REIT by 1,266.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 285,997 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in New York City REIT by 44.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in New York City REIT during the third quarter worth $108,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYC opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.35. New York City REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

