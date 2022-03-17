IFP Advisors Inc Invests $31,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in OGE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 179,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth $1,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in OGE Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 59,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OGE Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 775,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

NYSE:OGE opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

