IFP Advisors Inc Takes $31,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 31,901.0% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 345,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 344,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $9,746,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

