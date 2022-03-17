IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 3,006.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the second quarter valued at about $906,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NYC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of New York City REIT stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.20. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

