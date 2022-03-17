IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS.

NASDAQ IMRA opened at $1.60 on Thursday. IMARA has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright started coverage on IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on IMARA from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 85,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $192,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 65,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $102,674.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and have sold 264,763 shares valued at $580,946. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth $76,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IMARA by 260.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IMARA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

