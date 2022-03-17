ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 266,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,678,924 shares.The stock last traded at $4.92 and had previously closed at $4.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMGN. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

