Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,688.76

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,688.76 ($21.96) and traded as low as GBX 1,533.50 ($19.94). Imperial Brands shares last traded at GBX 1,560 ($20.29), with a volume of 2,224,505 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.31) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.31) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.25).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,688.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,607.50. The company has a market cap of £14.83 billion and a PE ratio of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14.

In related news, insider Simon Langelier purchased 47 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($21.31) per share, for a total transaction of £770.33 ($1,001.73).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

