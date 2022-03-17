Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.37.
Shares of IMO opened at C$53.36 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$28.63 and a 52-week high of C$60.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$35.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33.
Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Featured Stories
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.