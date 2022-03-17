Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at CIBC

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.37.

Shares of IMO opened at C$53.36 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$28.63 and a 52-week high of C$60.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$35.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

