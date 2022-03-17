Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $812,834.84 and $293.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.20 or 0.06868505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,913.55 or 0.99998374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040778 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

