Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

INBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

NASDAQ INBX opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $888.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.09.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.04. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Inhibrx by 103.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.