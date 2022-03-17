Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Trading Up 2.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ – Get Rating) shares rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 219.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the period.

