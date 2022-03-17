Insider Buying: Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) EVP Acquires 667 Shares of Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) EVP Jennifer Lloyd Mirabile purchased 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $24,965.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Camden National stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48. The company has a market capitalization of $740.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 46.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 228,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

