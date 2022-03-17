Insider Buying: CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Insider Acquires $19,110.00 in Stock

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) insider Eric A. Pinero purchased 1,500 shares of CION Invt stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CION Invt stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. CION Invt Corp has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $15.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from CION Invt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Invt in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Invt during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CION Invt in the 4th quarter worth about $3,269,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new stake in CION Invt in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CION Invt in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About CION Invt

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

