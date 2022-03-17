Insider Buying: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,265,025 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 1,265,025 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of FRSH stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $53.36.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshworks (FRSH)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.