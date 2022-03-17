Insider Buying: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,265,025 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 1,265,025 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.26. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. Freshworks’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.