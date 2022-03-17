Insider Buying: Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) CEO Acquires $234,720.00 in Stock

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Douglas Toler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, William Douglas Toler acquired 5,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $71.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 48,724 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 37,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 61,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

