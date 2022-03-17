Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) VP Sells $90,924.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AVAV opened at $81.47 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,714.76 and a beta of 0.28.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 133.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 537,489 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 43.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

