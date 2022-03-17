Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Insider Sells $305,795.00 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $305,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ameren stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $77.55 and a 52 week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 38.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1,294.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,228 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 15.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

