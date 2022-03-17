Insider Selling: Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Director Sells 47,431 Shares of Stock

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) Director Pbra, Llc sold 47,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $1,140,715.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pbra, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Pbra, Llc sold 135,337 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,334,703.68.

On Friday, March 11th, Pbra, Llc sold 62,231 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,557,641.93.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36.

On Monday, March 7th, Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of Brigham Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $2,774,454.40.

Shares of MNRL stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.21. 933,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,589. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNRL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

